Strootman, new name for Napoli's midfield

Italian Serie A giants Napoli have now been linked with a new name for their midfield reinforcement—Kevin Strootman.The Dutch international is currently with the Ligue 1 outfit Marseille who are eager to offload him after being having a hard time in managing his wages. As per reports in the French media cited by Calciomercato.com , the hierarchy of the Naples-based outfit are evaluating the possibility of bringing the 29-year-old to the club in the coming months.Strootman has a lot of experience of playing in the Serie A as he represented AS Roma in 131 matches in all competition from 2013 to 2018.Strootman has been at Marseille since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Roma for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.Since then, the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder has represented his current club in 48 matches and has scored two goals along with seven assists.