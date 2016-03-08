Strootman, new name for Napoli's midfield
29 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli have now been linked with a new name for their midfield reinforcement—Kevin Strootman.
The Dutch international is currently with the Ligue 1 outfit Marseille who are eager to offload him after being having a hard time in managing his wages.
As per reports in the French media cited by Calciomercato.com, the hierarchy of the Naples-based outfit are evaluating the possibility of bringing the 29-year-old to the club in the coming months.
Strootman has a lot of experience of playing in the Serie A as he represented AS Roma in 131 matches in all competition from 2013 to 2018.
Strootman has been at Marseille since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Roma for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
Since then, the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder has represented his current club in 48 matches and has scored two goals along with seven assists.
