Strootman offered shock return to Roma

04 July at 12:00
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have been offered former midfielder Kevin Strootman in what could be a shock return for the Dutchman.

Strootman left Roma to join Marseille last summer but could, now, be in for a return to the Italian capital, with the French club reportedly interested in receiving wantaway Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi in a player-exchange deal.

Nzonzi, however, is both a target of Monaco and Lyon as well, with the Frenchman likely to return home.

