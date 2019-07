Strootman offered shock return to Roma

According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have been offered former midfielder Kevin Strootman in what could be a shock return for the Dutchman.Strootman left Roma to join Marseille last summer but could, now, be in for a return to the Italian capital, with the French club reportedly interested in receiving wantaway Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi in a player-exchange deal.Nzonzi, however, is both a target of Monaco and Lyon as well, with the Frenchman likely to return home.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.