Strootman’s future in Italy, Inter and Fiorentina’s cold response

Kevin Strootman’s future might well be once again in Italy just 18 months after leaving Serie A giants AS Roma.



The Dutch international is currently with French Ligue 1 club Marseille—who just like the summer—are once again looking to offload the player in the January transfer window because of his salary of nearly €500,000 per month.



It is believed that Les Phocéens’s hierarchy are now looking for clubs who can take Strootman and for that purpose have contact Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Fiorentina—both of whom are currently evaluating number of options to bolster their midfield.



However, both clubs did not show their interest in signing the former PSV midfielder. Inter are currently evaluating possibility of bringing other targets to the San Siro whereas Fiorentina are not willing to match Strootman’s salary.



With less than two months to go in the January transfer window, there is still time for things to change and it should come as no surprise if Strootman’s future will be in Italy once again.



Federico Zanon