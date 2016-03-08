Strootman to have Marseille medical
27 August at 00:02Roma star Kevin Strootman is going to have his medical with Marseille tomorrow, Sky Sport reports.
The Ligue 1 giants have offered € 23 million plus add-ons and Roma have decided to accept the bid of the French club.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported Marseille’s bid this morning and now Sky Sport reports that Strootman has also agreed to join the French club.
According to the report, the Dutchman will be in South France tomorrow to undergo his medical tests with the Ligue 1 giants.
After the sale of Alisson and Radja Nainggolan, Roma fans are definitely not happy with the club’s decision to sell another cornerstone of the club even if the Giallorossi have signed the likes of Javier Pastore, Bryan Cristante, and Steven N’Zonzi this summer.
Strootman was not included in the squad that will face Atalanta tomorrow. Eusebio Di Francesco had announced today that the Dutchman could be left out of the Giallorossi squad due to ongoing talks with Marseille.
Go to comments