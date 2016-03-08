Sturaro: 'I hope Juventus win the Champions League'
17 March at 15:45Genoa's match-winner against Juventus- Stefano Sturaro has said that he hopes Juve win the UEFA Champions League this season.
Sturaro re-joined Genoa this past winter for a fee of 16.5 million euros. Since then, he has impressed for the club he started his career with. And the goal against Juve earlier today was an icing on the cake.
Sturaro was talking to DAZN after the game though and he hopes that the bianconeri win the UEFA Champions League this season.
He said: "Fantastic emotion, I realized it after a few minutes. It was a difficult year, I am still behind in terms of condition but I am very happy. This must be proof that we are a young group, but with important bases, and should be good.
"Prandelli and his staff have helped the team grow further. I hope that Juve will win the Champions League, they did something special and will take off satisfactions."
Juventus are to face Ajax in the next round of the UEFA Champions League next month.
