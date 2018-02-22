Stuttgart chief open to idea of allowing former Bayern Munich star to join Lazio
10 May at 16:35With Stefan de Vrij set to join Inter upon the expiry of his contract on June 30th, one of Lazio’s main priorities during this summer’s transfer window is to sign a capable replacement for the 26-year-old Dutchman. Indeed, sporting director Igli Tare has reportedly identified VfB Stuttgart stopper Holger Badstuber as one of his prime targets.
Meanwhile, during an interview with German tabloid Bild, the Bundesliga side’s president Wolfgang Dietrich has confirmed that he is open to the possibility of allowing the former Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 man to leave should he receive a better offer from elsewhere. Here is what he had to say:
“We respect the fact that Holger has clearly defined his goal. He would like to return to playing in the Champions League, while we are keen to give him the necessary time to make his decision. If he stays at Stuttgart again next season, we would be very happy. However, we will not force him into staying because his adventure with us has been very satisfying.”
(Bild)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
