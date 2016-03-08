Suarez eager to stay at Barcelona
23 November at 10:30Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran striker Luis Suarez has expressed his desire to continue working with the current club.
The Uruguay international has been with the Catalan-based outfit since the summer of 2014 and has a contract with the club till the summer of 2021.
While talking to Sport as cited by Calciomercato.com, the 32-year-old expressed his desire to continue working with the current Spanish champions for the years to come.
“Here I feel loved a lot,” he said. “I have a contract until 2021 with an option of extending it for another 12 months. I feel happy, I feel that in this club, I am value a lot. I am in the best team in the world, where I've always wanted to play. My family is happy and I hope to spend more time at Barça.”
