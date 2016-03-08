Suarez: 'I’m the only player who has taken the Golden Shoe off Messi and Ronaldo'

Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez spoke with The Guardian about his time in Liverpool and in Barcelona. The former Reds did also speak about his team-mate Leo Messi and Juve star striker Cristiano Ronaldo: "I know I’m the only player who has taken the Golden Shoe off Messi and Ronaldo in five years", the Uruguay star said. “English football in general is a different culture - he added -. What you have to do is learn to live with that.”