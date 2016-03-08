Suarez: 'I’m the only player who has taken the Golden Shoe off Messi and Ronaldo'

27 April at 13:05
Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez spoke with The Guardian about his time in Liverpool and in Barcelona. The former Reds did also speak about his team-mate Leo Messi and Juve star striker Cristiano Ronaldo: "I know I’m the only player who has taken the Golden Shoe off Messi and Ronaldo in five years", the Uruguay star said. “English football in general is a different culture - he added -. What you have to do is learn to live with that.”

