Suarez makes surprising claim about next Barcelona striker
01 November at 20:10Barcelona striker Luis Suarez spoke to Radio Sport 890 in Spain after his hat-trick against Real Madrid. "I am happy for the goals but they don't make me feel the best striker in the World. I know I am 31 and I understand if Barcelona are looking for another striker", the Uruguay hit-man said.
"When people said I was too fat and old after the Spanish Supercup in August I started to work hard. Probably they didn't think I was coming back from the World Cup, I wasn't as fit as my team-mates because I had started tranings later than them."
Suarez swapped Liverpool with Barcelona for € 83 million in summer 2014. The Uruguay star has seven goals and six assists in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The 31-year-old has 159 goals and 88 assists in 212 appearances with the Blaugrana with whom i won 15 trophies, including one Champions League and one Clubs' World Cup.
