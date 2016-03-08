Suarez out for Barcelona with an injury, could miss Inter match
08 October at 16:45Luis Suarez sustained a knee injury in the Champions League clash against Tottenham and was in doubt for Barcelona's match against Valencia during the weekend. Eventually, he recovered and played 90 minutes, but now the parties have decided to have a more cautious approach to reach 100% recovery.
According to reports, the Uruguayan will take advantage of the international break to finish the recovering process. This injury as well as the imminent birth of his child, are the reasons why he was left out of the national team squad for the upcoming matches.
The objective of the 31-year-old is to fully recover for the Blaugrana 's league match against Sevilla on October 20. Barcelona will face Inter in the Champions League 4 days after that and it is possible that Suarez will not be rushed into a game of such importance.
The former Liverpool and Ajax man has so far registered 3 goals and 4 assists in 11 matches across all competitions for the Spanish champions.
