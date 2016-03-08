Suarez reveals his reaction after Liverpool defeat and lifts lid on what hurts Messi
14 June at 22:20Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez has spoken with Fox Sport before the beginning of the Copa America.
The Uruguay striker was asked to describe how he reacted to the incredible Liverpool comeback in the Champions League semi-final.
"I don't like to remember that game", said Suarez.
"I wanted to disappear from this world. Messi? We speak about comments on us many times. Many times they hurt him. A player must be used to criticism inside the dressing room, but not outside".
Suarez, 32, joined Barcelona from Liverpool in summer 2014. He's won a Champions League trophy with the Blaugrana as well as four La Liga titles, Copa del Rey and three Spanish Superleague.
The Uruguay striker is now ready to play the Copa America. The South Americans are included in the group D together with Japan, Ecuador and Chile.
Go to comments