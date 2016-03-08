Success and women ruined Juventus star Paulo Dybala, claims ex-girfriend
13 June at 16:20Antonella Cavalieri and Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala have parted ways after their relationship ended. But it looks like Antonella Cavalieri has still not moved on and she has a explaination what spoiled their bond.
The former girl friend of the Argentine international forward says success and women ruined their relationship and also the player, Paulo Dybala.
"The popularity and the girls who have been with Paulo Dybala have ruined our relationship. He has always denied having affairs outside our relationship, but at a certain point I stopped believing him, I took the slices of ham from my eyes, I packed my suitcase and left,” Antonella Cavalieri revealed all the details when she was interviewed by Chi.
"I decided to stay in Italy anyway and play my cards here: I would like to work on TV ... this country has already brought good luck to my fellow countrymen like Belen Rodriguez and Wanda Nara ... maybe it happens to me too.”
