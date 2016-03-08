Summer exodus for Napoli as Man Utd and Chelsea targets head for exit
21 April at 17:30Napoli are planning a summer exodus, with gazzetta.it reporting that Elseid Hysaj, Amadou Diawara, Mario Rui, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne could all be leaving the club.
This comes as reports indicate that Napoli are trying to undertake a revolution to strengthen their position ahead of next season; reaping the financial benefits of consistent UEFA Champions League football for some time now.
Dries Mertens has been a long-time target of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur whilst Insigne has been a target of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. Diawara is wanted by Inter and Torino whilst Hysaj has been wanted by Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea since he arrived, although the West London club could be faced with a transfer ban if it is upheld by FIFA.
