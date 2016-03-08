Ex Liverpool star ready for first Serie A start
30 August at 18:10Juventus summer signing Emre Can could make his first start of the season when the Old Lady take on Parma at the weekend.
Can had come off the bench during the Old Lady's opening two games as Max Allegri's men had comeback from 2-1 down to beat Chievo 3-2 and beat Simone Inzaghi's men 2-0 at the Allianz Arena.
IlBianconeri state that Can is set to make his first start as a Juve player on Saturday and he is expected to replace Sami Khedira in the midfield three of the 4-3-3 formation.
Emre Can played both Juventus’ opening Serie A games as a replacement but the Tardini tie could be his first ever time in the Old Lady’s starting XI.
Emre Can has joined Juventus this summer as a free agent. The Old Lady has paid a fee of € 16 million to the club’s representatives.
