Suning ask sponsors for an extra budget to finance Conte's move to Inter

02 April at 09:45
Luciano Spalletti has a contract at Inter Milan for the next two seasons with a net salary of 4 million euros per year but at the end of the season, his adventure on the Nerazzurri bench could come to an end.

The hottest names to replace the former Roma man are Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and above all, Antonio Conte. For the latter in particular, according to Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, the Chinese ownership has asked the main corporate sponsors for an extra budget to finance the hiring of the coach and the market purchase campaign.

The names that are on the list in case of Conte's arrival are Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Croatian star Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona and Roma's Edin Dzeko.

