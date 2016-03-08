Suning look to buy 100 percent of Inter Milan
24 June at 10:10The Suning Group is reportedly looking to extend its ownership of Inter Milan to 100 percent.
The Chinese group took over 70 percent of shares at Inter Milan back in 2016 and also own Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning as of now. The nerazzurri finished fourth in the Serie A last season, ensuring qualification for the UEFA Champions League.
Corriere della Sera report that Suning are looking to extend their ownership of Inter to 100 percent, with Erick Thohir still owning 30 percent of shares in the club, weeks after reports had speculated about the same.
Suning are now looking to liquidate Thohir, who wants more than 150 million euros to let go of the 30 percent that he currently owns at the club.
Negotiations for the same have already started, but it will be tough to reach an agreement.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments