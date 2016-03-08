Supercup, Juve: Chiellini is here! Szczesny returns

Juventus has named his squad for the challenge Super Cup against Lazio.



Naturally, the stand out is the presence of injured Giorgio Chiellini , who will fly alongside his teammates on the trip to Saudi Arabia. Also present Ramsey, Emre Can, Pjaca and Bantancur.



This is the complete list:



Szczesny , Pinsoglio, Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral; Pjanic, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Pjaca, Higuain, Bernardeschi.



Anthony Privetera