Supercup, Juve: Chiellini is here! Szczesny returns

20 December at 21:40
Juventus has named his squad for the challenge Super Cup against Lazio. 

Naturally, the stand out is the presence of injured Giorgio Chiellini , who will fly alongside his teammates on the trip to Saudi Arabia. Also present Ramsey, Emre Can, Pjaca and Bantancur. 

This is the complete list: 

Szczesny , Pinsoglio, Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral; Pjanic, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Pjaca, Higuain, Bernardeschi. 
 
Anthony Privetera

Comments

