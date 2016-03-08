Super Cup referees return to Italy, Milan fans salute them: ‘Welcome back Juve’

banti, ammonisce, pjanic, juventus, supercoppa, 2018/19
17 January at 14:55
It is fair to say that Gennaro Gattuso and Alessio Romagnoli were not happy about the refereeing of Juventus-AC Milan by Luca Banti.

The Tuscan ref was accused of not watching a potential penalty kick for AC Milan on VAR and the fans of the Rossoneri are also fuming for some of his decisions.

According to MilanNews.it some AC Milan fans welcomed back Banti and his assistant at the Gate 42 of Milan’s Maplensa Airport telling them “Welcome back Juventus”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.