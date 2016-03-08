Super Cup referees return to Italy, Milan fans salute them: ‘Welcome back Juve’
17 January at 14:55It is fair to say that Gennaro Gattuso and Alessio Romagnoli were not happy about the refereeing of Juventus-AC Milan by Luca Banti.
The Tuscan ref was accused of not watching a potential penalty kick for AC Milan on VAR and the fans of the Rossoneri are also fuming for some of his decisions.
According to MilanNews.it some AC Milan fans welcomed back Banti and his assistant at the Gate 42 of Milan’s Maplensa Airport telling them “Welcome back Juventus”.
