Super League: agreement between Juve, AC Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and 11 other top clubs

According to Football Leaks, there is an agreement between 16 top clubs for the creation of the Super League, a new tournament that would replace the Champions League in the future.



Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma are the four Italian clubs to have given green light to the possible new competition. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, City, and Arsenal are the Premier League clubs that seem to have agreed to create the new competition starting from 2021 (find all the clubs in the gallery).



Last month, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli dropped a hint that the Super League could be created in the near future.



Speaking after the club's shareholders meeting, the club's no.1 said: "The Super League is not a priority. There is unity among [among European clubs] about the vision for the 2020-24 period. There isn’t a project of Super League, we’ve had a tough year. We decided the creation of a third European competition and we changed the accesses to the competitions.”



“However, we need to know what we want in the future. What football consumers want in the next 15 years. What kind of football would they want? We need to think about this. We hope to find a solution starting from 10-18 months after the 2024. We need to give time to everybody to adapt to possible changed that there may be or not.”



