Super League: four Serie A clubs among founders, Real, Barça and Chelsea in the list, the details

Sixteen top European clubs are the founders of the new Champions League, the so-called European Super League that will soon replace the domestic leagues. Games of Serie A, Premier League, La Liga and other European championships will be played in mid week with the games of the Super League that will be moved in the week-ends.



The new format was discussed during a meeting of the ECA two days ago. The new tournament will begin in 2024 and 32 clubs will take part to it. There will be promotions and relegations and the 16 founders won't be initially subject to relegations. TV rights for the competition will be in the region of € 900 million per year.



According to Cadena Cope, Inter, Roma, Juve and AC Milan are the Italian clubs included among the founders. The other clubs are: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Olympique Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.