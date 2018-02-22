Super Mario Balotelli has done it again.

The former Inter and AC Milan star scored on his Italy return yesterday, heloing the Azzurri beat Saudi Arabia under new Coach Roberto Mancini.

Yet the Brescia local may have topped even that, dedicating the strike to Davide Astori in a wonderful gesture.

Astori, the former Fiorentina captain and Italy international, died in his sleep in his hotel room on the day the Viola were set to face Udinese, back on March 4th. He was only 31.

“I know it’s late,” Balotelli wrote on his Instagram page, “But I’m sure that up there, you were watching the game with my dad. This goal may not mean nothing or be of any use, but I dedicate it to you #DavideAstori

The 27-year-old had not played for his country since the disastrous 2014 World Cup, when he seemed to cop way too much of the blame for Italy’s poor performance.

This was the 27th goal of his season, having played very well for Nice in Ligue 1.

He also had words for racist fans who hung of a banner with the line “My captain has Italian blood” in the stands.

#ForzaItalia.”“It’s 2018 guys, enough! Wake up please!”