Super Paqueta: The 'atypical Brazilian' has also conquered the Seleçao
09 February at 10:20Not only Piatek, but even Lucas Paqueta has also already conquered everyone. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the player is already very appreciated in Italy but also in his homeland Brazil.
The first few weeks at the San Siro, in fact, have been so profitable that the Brazilian national team coach Tite sent his assistant Sylvinho to watch Paqueta live on two occasions, against Napoli and Roma and it should happen again tomorrow night against Cagliari.
From what it filters, Sylvinho is very satisfied with the player's development. IN practice it means that Paqueta will be called up by the Seleçao for two friendly matches in the second half of March. It will be an important call-up, as the Copa America takes place this summer. The former Flamengo man is making a name for himself, also because it is not so common for a player of his age to start in his first six matches with his new team.
Gattuso has repeatedly defined him as an "atypical Brazilian" by virtue of his inclination even to dirty work. Furthermore, Lucas is also an exemplary professional off the field. For the moment, his position on the pitch will remain as it is, on the left side of the three-man midfield because Gattuso does not like to change often and because for the moment, the youngster is very much functional in the position, in the void created by Bonaventura's injury.
