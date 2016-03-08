Superclasico: Boca Juniors and River Plate share a thrilling 2-2 in Copa Libertadores final first leg

The SuperClasico has never been a game like the others, but this time the hottest derby in the world is something more: this time it's a legend. For the first time, Boca Juniors and River Plate are facing each other in the Copa Libertadores final.

The first leg played at La Bombonera (match initially scheduled for Saturday, postponed due to heavy thunderstorms), the match number 247 of the story between the two teams, ended with a pyrotechnic 2-2. Boca Juniors tries to escape twice with the goals of Abila and Dario Benedetto, but is taken over by former Genoa striker Lucas Pratto, who scores with his right foot the momentary 1-1 and propitiates the 2-2, arrived with a header unlucky of Izquierdoz in his own door, in an attempt to anticipate the number 27 of the Millonarios. The return match, in which the winner of the Copa Libertadores will be announced, is scheduled for November 24th at El Monumental.

Emanuele Giulianelli