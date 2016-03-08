Supermanagers, Leonardo and Gravenberch: all Friedkin's plans after Roma takeover
29 February at 19:00The takeover of Roma from the hands of James Pallotta to Dan Friedkin is getting closure on the basis of a figure of 720 million euros. According to Corriere dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), the signing of the preliminary agreement, which was expected this weekend in the USA, was delayed by a few days but should be ratified by Wednesday. After that, it will take another month for the total closing of the deal.
In the meantime, Roma has announced the presentation of the report to the investors for the semester up until December 31 for Monday: the losses amount to 87 million euros with the forecast worsening up to 110 by the end of 2019/20.
The American tycoon has many plans with the Giallorossi. He will insert a dozen American managers of his trust in the new board of directors and will change it entirely. He was in contact with the president of CONI, Malago, who gave him some advice.
Capello's candidacy remains alive and even Gandini could return after having spoken with Marc Watts, Friedkin's right-hand man. But the perfect profile for Friedkin would be former AC Milan director Leonardo, in the case he left PSG.
Regarding the transfer market, Friedkin is targetting Ajax' new starlet Gravenberch. Together with his agent Raiola, the player's father has already met sporting director Petrachi.
The tycoon's intention is also to keep all the big names, starting with Zaniolo and Pellegrini, whose contract will be extended as soon as the takeover is completed. An important central forward is also being sought to create an alternative to Dzeko, who will no longer be irreplaceable.
