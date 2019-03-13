Superstar welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at restaurant after hat-trick against Atletico

13 March at 17:40
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Juventus yesterday evening as he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium to send the Old Lady into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Juve lost the first leg of the clash 2-0 in the Spanish capital before Ronaldo, with help from the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Spinazzola and Blaise Matuidi, saved the day.

CR7, after the match, went out for dinner with his wife and family; upon arrival at the restaurant, the Portuguese forward was greeted with applause and cheer. 
 


For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.