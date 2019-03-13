Superstar welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at restaurant after hat-trick against Atletico
13 March at 17:40Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Juventus yesterday evening as he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium to send the Old Lady into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Juve lost the first leg of the clash 2-0 in the Spanish capital before Ronaldo, with help from the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Spinazzola and Blaise Matuidi, saved the day.
CR7, after the match, went out for dinner with his wife and family; upon arrival at the restaurant, the Portuguese forward was greeted with applause and cheer.
