Surprise for Inter: Raiola offers Insigne

According to Sportitalia and reported by calciomercato , Mino Raiola, agent not only of Lorenzo Insigne but to many clients in world football, was overheard recommending his Napolitan client to Inter this coming mercato.The Napoli star has struggled of form lately for new boss Gennaro Gattuso and it is rumoured that he could be looking for a move away from Naples sooner rather than later.Yesterday the idea was put forward, and it will be considered most likely for next season.Anthony Privetera