Mario Balotelli has been linked with a return to England,

The Gazzetta dello Sport write that the Nice star, who has already played for Liverpool and Manchester City, is wanted by Arsenal.

Longtime manager Arsène Wenger retired in the summer, to be succeeded by Unai Emery.

Nice are believed to be ready to accept €10 million for their star forward, who has banged in an incredible 26 goals in all competitions this season.

Metro do us the favour of also picking up an old interview in which the 27-year-old (he’s still only 27!) expressed an interest in Arsenal.

“[If I go back to England] it would not be to Liverpool,” he told Xinhua back in 2016.

The former Milan, Inter and Liverpool man has been recently linked to