Surprising reason why Ranieri wasn't allowed to sign his players at Fulham

Before Claudio Ranieri was sacked at Fulham earlier this week, he had suggested multiple players to the board, but all of them were told to be 'unsuited' to the club.



Sky Italia state that Fulham are operating with a certain algorithm and they rely a lot on it to sign players. They did the same when they splashed out a lot of money in the summer during Slavisa Jokanovic was in charge.



Ranieri too suggested many players that he wanted to sign in January, but the board opted against it because they didn't match the demands of the algorithm that the club's owners use for chosing players.



