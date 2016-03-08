Suso-AC Milan: a distance between offer and demand for contract renewal, the situation
14 February at 13:50Suso is one of the most important AC Milan players and one of the priorities of the management is to renew the contract of the Spanish attacker. The 40 million euros release clause is seen as a threat in view of the upcoming summer transfer and Leonardo, Gazidis and Maldini would like to eliminate it to avoid losing the player at a price lower than his potential value.
The contracts between the parties are already ongoing and Suso himself has revealed that he would like to renew his contract, stressing that he has always been happy at the San Siro, despite interest from various clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham or Atletico Madrid.
According to Corriere dello Sport, in exchange for the elimination of the release clause, the Rossoneri will have to increase the salary of the player, who currently earns about 3 million euros net per season. The Roma-based paper wrote that Milan are willing to offer 4 million net per year, while the request of the player and his agent stand at 5 million, with bonuses attached. The parties will soon meet to look for a meeting point and perhaps sign the agreement.
