Suso and Albiol included in Spain squad

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has called up both Suso and Raul Albiol for the upcoming games against Finland and Serbia.



Goalkeeper: De Gea, Kepa, Pau López

Defenders: Carvajal, Azpilicueta, Albiol, Diego Llorente, Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Íñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso, Gayá

Midfielders: ​Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Rodrigo, Saúl, Thiago, Dani Ceballos

Strikers: Isco, Asensio, Morata, Diego Costa, Suso, Rodrigo M.