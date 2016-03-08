Suso, Biglia, Kessie and Piatek all don't want to leave Milan: the situation
06 January at 13:00AC Milan are in a tough position, as the club need to sell players who are not essential to the project, but many don’t want to leave, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Spanish forward Suso is one of the players who doesn’t want to leave the club. The player has been criticised by fans and pundits alike this season for poor performances and his €3 million net per season salary is weighing down on the Rossoneri’s wage budget. No buyers have emerged for him.
Lucas Biglia is another player who doesn’t want to leave, the report continues. His contract expires in June, a relief for the Rossoneri considering his €3.5 million net per season salary, expensive considering his poor performances and lack of regular usage. He has declined offers from China and Argentina.
The Rossoneri’s management would like Franck Kessie to be sold in January as well, the report adds. He rejected multiple offers in the summer transfer window, from clubs such as Wolves and Monaco, but the Milanese club are hoping to sell him to West Ham this month.
Finally, Krzysztof Piatek is set to stay at the club, keen to return to goal scoring ways, the report highlights. His €2 million net salary per season isn’t too heavy for the Rossoneri and the club are hoping that he can turn his form around in the second half of the season. A few clubs are interested in him, including Roma, Genoa and Fiorentina, but he is set to remain. Ante Rebic, on the other hand, is set to leave and return to Eintracht Frankfurt considering his external role at the club.
Apollo Heyes
