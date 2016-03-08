Suso: 'Gattuso is number one as a person'
14 October at 13:15AC Milan star and new Spain winger Suso believes that rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso is the number one for him.
Suso made his debut for the Spanish national side recently in their friendly against Wales in Cardiff and he started for the La Roja in that. For his club, Suso has again impressed this season, scoring twice and assisting six times.
The winger was recently talking to Marca about the recent call-up and he was also asked about Rino Gattuso, about whom he talked really highly about.
The 24-year-old said: "In training and in the game it's like when he played: pure passion and intensity, but outside he's something else. You can talk to him about everything: as a person he is the number one."
Suso also talked about the calm that exists at the club, with Leonardo and Paolo Maldini in charge of a lot of things. He said: "Yes, everything has calmed down after the mess of the Chinese, now with the Americans everything has calmed down: they have put into the club's fucntioning people like Maldini and Leonardo, people who know football and the club. If Maldini gave me advice? He observes a lot and speaks little: the truth is that he imposes himself for what he is, it makes a little effect to ask him something, but he is always very close to us."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
