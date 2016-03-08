Suso gives AC Milan boost: 'We only need to do one thing'

AC Milan star Suso reacted positively to AC Milan's 0-0 draw against Napoli on Saturday. The Spaniard posted a picture on Instagram showing his satisfaction for the result at the San Siro. But not only. "We did well on Saturday", Suso wrote on his official social media account. "We play a big slice of our future between tomorrow against Napoli and Sunday against Roma. We need that last famous step that we've been waiting for so long. We've been working for it for many years at AC Milan". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

