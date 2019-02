Piatek? He's always on the move. It's a special thing to have Cutrone on the pitch, I always know where he is. Piatek, however, has just arrived. We need to get to know each other better," he stated.

In an interview with MilanTV, Suso spoke about the Rossoneri's two strikers ahead of tonight's encounter with Cagliari in the 23rd round of Serie A.