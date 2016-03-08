Suso: 'I'm 26 and I haven't played in the Champions League yet...'

In an interview with Sky Italia, which won't be aired until tomorrow, AC Milan's Spanish winger Suso spoke about the Champions League. For the Rossoneri, it remains the number one target to get back to the competition, although it probably won't happen this season."Champions League? It's a dream, I'm 26-years-old and I haven't played in it yet. All the strong players play in the Champions League, a club like Milan must come back. It's something that I would like so much," Suso stated.