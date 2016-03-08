Suso: 'I'm working hard to give my best for Milan'
25 October at 15:45AC Milan forward Suso spoke at the sidelines of the signing with new sponsor Puma, saying that: 'I am proud to be part of this family. I am working hard to be able to give my best on the pitch for my fans and my club.'
Milan have had a tough start to the season and have already replaced Marco Giampaolo with Stefano Pioli, as the Rossoneri sit in a disappointing 12th place, winning just three of their first eight games of the season.
