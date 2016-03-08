Suso looks set for Milan stay despite nearly joining Sevilla
16 August at 09:30Sevilla were close to signing Spanish forward Suso from AC Milan a few days ago; former Roma sporting director Monchi interested in bringing the Milan star back to Spain.
However, Sevilla were only interested in signing the player on loan with an option to buy, whilst Milan want cash up front so that they can finance move for other players - most notably Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa.
This being said, there is still a chance that the Spaniard could leave Milan this summer, if an interested party comes up with a good enough offer to satisfy the Rossoneri. However, it will not be Sevilla. The Andalusians instead turned their attention to Monaco's Rony Lopes, who they used the sale of Wissam Ben Yedder to in order to sweeten the deal.
Ben Yedder's move to Monaco also scuppers any chance for the Rossoneri to offload Portuguese forward Andre Silva to the Ligue 1 outfit.
