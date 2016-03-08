Suso: 'Ongoing talks for new contract, I rejected many offers for AC Milan'

08 February at 10:35
AC Milan winger Suso has played down talks of a possible exit from the San Siro in the summer. The Spaniard has a € 40 million release clause and reports in Italy claim that could be the right offer to sign the former Liverpool ace.

Suso, however, is not thinking of leaving the club: "I am happy here and the same goes for my family. I rejected many offers to stay here last summer. I want to stay and we are in talks for a contract extension".

