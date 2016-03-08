Suso: Pioli reminds of Gattuso
27 November at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso has revealed his point of view that the new manager Stefano Pioli reminds him of former manager Gennaro Gattuso.
The Spain international expressed those views while talking to Sky Sports Italia cited by Football-Italia where he also explained how Milan lacked the team effort under recently sacked manager Marco Giampaolo.
“What makes me angry is that I didn’t see a team under Giampaolo,” said Suso. “With Pioli it’s different, he reminds me of Gattuso. He likes to talk; he asks us what we think or how we feel. In modern football, the mental aspect is very important.”
The 26-year-old also expressed his admiration for former manager Gattuso and revealed that he is still in contact with the 41-year-old, with whom he enjoys a great relationship.
“I watched him on TV when I was little,” he said. “It was a Milan full of champions. When he arrived, we immediately became stronger. We had a great relationship and we keep in touch even now. He tells you how it is, straight to your face. No matter if it’s good or bad.”
Gattuso left the Milan-based outfit at the end of the last season after failing to lead the team back to the UEFA Champions League.
On the other hand, Suso’s future at the San Siro is far from certain with series of lackluster performances in the recent past.
The former Liverpool winger has represented his current club in 11 league matches in the ongoing campaign, where he has only managed to score a single goal and provided a solitary assist.
