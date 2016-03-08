Suso reacts to AC Milan CAS decision
20 July at 15:55AC Milan star Suso has reacted to the news of the overturning of AC Milan's European ban, due to which the rossoneri will play in the Europa League next season.
Suso has drawn links with a move away from Milan this summer and it was said that he could have left the club if Milan were banned from the Europa League.
After the CAS decision to acknowledge Milan's appeal came, Suso took to Instagram to confirm his joy at the club returning to the Europa League. He said: "We worked in silence for two weeks. We suffered from everything and we have heard and read it. But we are here and we are alive, we are back in the Europa League whose qualification we achieved on our merit merit.
