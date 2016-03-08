Suso returns to Milan but his future hangs in the balance: the details
08 July at 20:20Suso is considered by Mirabelli and Milan to be one of the keystones of AC Milan’s squad. The Spaniard has quickly risen to prominence in Milan, after failing to impress at Liverpool, much in a similar way to Luis Alberto’s success with Lazio.
Mirabelli, speaking to Sky Sport, said “we know what we have to do” regarding Suso. He added, “Suso is an important player, fresh from renewal. He has a clause that applies to foreign countries, but he wants to stay at Milan.”
This, however, was said before UEFA’s FFP decision to ban Milan from European competitions. Now, Suso has returned to Milan after his holidays, posting on Instagram that it was “nice time to enjoy with family and friends”
Suso’s clause is at €38 million, yet this only applies to foreign clubs; meaning that Inter Milan have little hope in signing the Spaniard. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have been reportedly interested in Suso, whilst he has also been offered by the player’s agent to Real Madrid.
In Puma’s promotional video for Milan’s kits next season, both Suso and Donnarumma have been excluded, indicating that perhaps their future is hanging in the balance.
