Suso reveals why he didn't leave AC Milan; urges fans to trust him
08 November at 15:30
After a poor start to the season, several AC Milan players have received heavy criticism for the performances. Suso is one of these players, as the Rossoneri faithful are expecting more from their Spanish winger, who has been key for the team in the last couple of years.
However, like many of the players, he hasn't had a good start to this campaign, but did get some revenge when he scored the lovely free-kick winner against SPAL. Unfortunately, though, he got injured and couldn't continue the positive moment against Lazio.
In an interview with Sportweek (via Calciomercato.com), which will be released in full tomorrow, Suso stated that he understands that criticism. However, he also urged the fans to trust him, while confirming that he could've left the club.
"The fans have the right to whistle. I'm not doing well and neither is the team. However, I don't think I have to prove anything. People know what I can do. If they criticise me, it's because they expect me to do more and know that I can do more.
"If a footballer isn't criticized, it's because the fans don't expect anything. I really like it here at Milan. I could have left for two years in a row but I didn't. I stayed here because I wanted to. To the fans I can only say that they should trust me," he concluded.
On Sunday evening, Pioli's men will face Juventus and Suso is expected to play from start. Hopefully, he can get back to his best as the Rossoneri certainly need him.
