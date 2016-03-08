Suso says no to Fiorentina

22 August at 19:45
AC Milan forward Suso had been linked with a shock move to fellow Serie A side Fiorentina in the past week. However, the Spaniard, despite taking note of the proposal on the table, has declined; leading speculation to grow that he will remain with the Rossoneri.

It was suggested in the media that Milan need to shift the forward on if they wish to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa; a deal growing more unlikely due to Los Colchoneros' 50 million euro valuation of the player.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.