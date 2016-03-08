Suso says no to Fiorentina
22 August at 19:45AC Milan forward Suso had been linked with a shock move to fellow Serie A side Fiorentina in the past week. However, the Spaniard, despite taking note of the proposal on the table, has declined; leading speculation to grow that he will remain with the Rossoneri.
It was suggested in the media that Milan need to shift the forward on if they wish to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa; a deal growing more unlikely due to Los Colchoneros' 50 million euro valuation of the player.
