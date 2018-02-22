"It’s not the best time to talk, or maybe it is. It’s time to say thanks to everyone who travelled to Rome for the final last night, who works with us, who supports us. We didn’t do the right thing. We were not good but now, for 180 minutes, we have to be Milan. Everybody together," Suso stated on his Instagram.

Milan will now face 7th-placed Atalanta and 8th-placed Fiorentina in the last two games of the season, which will be decisive in grabbing a ticket to the Europa League group stage by finishing 6th.



