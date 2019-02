AC Milan winger Suso has said that while there is still a long way to go in the season, but the rossoneri have to hold onto a spot in the top four.Suso played for the rossoneri during yesterday's 3-1 win over Atalanta, as the La Dea were 1-0 up minutes before half-time, before two goals from Krzysztof Piatek and a Hakan Calhanoglu goal handed them a 3-1 win.