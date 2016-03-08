Suso, the untouchable at Milan

New manager, but problems still exist for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan who were held for a frustrating 2-2 draw against Lecce at the San Siro on Sunday.There were many problems on the pitch but one which would have frustrated home fans the most was the performance of winger Suso.The Spaniard was slow, convoluted and at times listless and the performance was greeted with whistles by the fans.Arriving in Milan in the summer of 2015, Suso has now worked under six different coaches and somehow he seems to be the untouchable regardless of his performance on the pitch.There is no doubt that the former Liverpool player is full of quality when it comes to offensive front, but the real problem is that the 25-year-old’s best performances only arrive in a system where a team is playing around him, which is unfair to his teammates at time as well.Pioli is a skilled and intelligent technician who would now have some serious doubts after seeing Suso’s performance on Sunday and it should come as no surprise if he will opt to bench the winger in the next match against AS Roma.Daniele Longo