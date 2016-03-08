Suso to Roma back on, the details



Alessandro Lucci, the agent of Davide Calabria and Suso was in Casa Milan today to discuss the future of the latter.



Suso remains in Roma’s plans, who already tried to purchase the player a year ago when Monchi was at the helm.



Suso is valued by the club at around € 30m (despite his € 38m termination clause). However, the obstacle between Milan and Rome is related to the counterparts inserted to lower the cash strain.



The Rossoneri club is not convinced in Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel, the two profiles proposed by the Capital club.



Suso, who was recently deployed as a playmaker (4-3-1-2) by Giampaolo in Milan's first friendly match, is under contract with the Rossoneri club until June 2022 with a net salary of 3 million euros per season



From here the idea of ​​ possible new destinations for Suso is a serious one. The player could find much less space Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 and therefore frequent meetings between the agent Lucci and Milan have taken place.



The future of the Spaniard is far from certain.





