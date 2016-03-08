Suso, two road ahead with Milan
18 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso’s future is likely to be decided in the coming months.
The Spain international was once termed untouchable at the San Siro but has seen his form dipped considerably in the recent past which led to criticism from the fans and also from football experts.
As per the latest development, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy have decided to either extend the player’s contract looking at his on-field performances or he will be sold in the summer of 2020.
