Suso unlikely to extend contract with Milan
02 November at 15:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso is unlikely to extend his contract with the club, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international is going through a rough patch but came from the bench to score the winner for the Milan-based club in their previous match against SPAL on Thursday.
Suso’s current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and it is believed that he is unlikely to be rewarded an extension.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are not convinced with the performances of the 25-year-old and therefore, they are not willing to agree with the player’s salary demands.
Suso has been with the Rossoneri since the summer of 2015 when he joined them on a free transfer after his contract with English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.
Since then, Suso has represented Milan in 120 league matches, scoring 21 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments