Suso: 'We lack the big-team mentality'
28 September at 21:30AC Milan winger Suso believes that not having the big-team mentality is what is bothering the rossoneri now, following their 1-1 draw against Empoli yesterday in the Serie A.
Milan are currently as low as 13th in the league table, with a game in hand on the other sides. But the last time they won a game was last month against Roma. Since then, they have dropped points against Atalanta, Cagliari and Empoli.
Suso was asked about the issues that are bothering the rossoneri and he said that the lack of a big-team mentality is what is bothering Milan at the moment, despite having a good team.
The Spaniard told Sky Sport: "We are missing the big team mentality? I agree with the coach"
"We have a great team to play with- as well as anyone else, but we do not have the mentality. Like when we have to manage the advantage or be closer to goal in the field. In this sense, it is a matter of time and fortune.
"It is true that we are a young team, but we must grow as fast as possible ".
